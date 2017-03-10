Erweiterte Funktionen

Norway Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In February




10.03.17 09:11
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in February, though marginally, figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 2.8 percent climb in the previous month. Economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 2.9 percent.


The inflation was mainly driven by higher energy prices. Prices of electricity including grid rent surged 18.9 percent annually in February.


A price fall of 15.9 percent on airfares was the most important contributor in dampening the increase of the CPI, the agency said.


Month-on-month, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in February, slower than the 0.8 percent increase expected by economists.


Core inflation also eased to 1.6 percent in February from 2.1 percent in January. It was forecast to moderate to 2.0 percent. Monthly, core consumer prices increased 0.5 percent, below the expected rise of 0.8 percent.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 2.7 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in February.


Another report from the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation quickened to 18.8 percent in February from 12.6 percent in the preceding month. It was the third successive monthly spike.


On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 2.7 percent from January, when it edged up by 0.3 percent.


Bitte warten...