Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway Industrial Production Rebounds In January




07.03.17 08:42
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.


Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 1.5 percent decline in December.


The rebound in January was mainly driven by a 32.9 percent surge in mining and quarrying production.


At the same time, manufacturing production fell 0.9 percent in January from a year ago and output of extraction and related services edged down by 0.1 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 2.2 percent. Manufacturing output registered an increase of 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:09 , dpa-AFX
Sodexo Names Marc Plumart CEO Of Healthca [...]
09:08 , dpa-AFX
SDL Plc Posts Narrower Loss In FY16; Reven [...]
09:05 , dpa-AFX
Sports Direct Issues Clarification Regarding Ag [...]
09:04 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Premium veggies and fruit aboun [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
Romania Q4 Economic Growth Unrevised
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...