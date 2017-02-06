Norway Industrial Production Falls In December

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.02.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined at the end of the year, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.


Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 1.4 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 1.3 percent climb in November.


Mining and quarrying production grew markedly by 10.3 percent annually in December, while manufacturing output contracted by 2.0 percent. Output of extraction and related services also registered a decline of 1.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.7 percent from November, when it rose by 0.7 percent. However, manufacturing output grew 1.1 percent.


During the fourth quarter of this year, total industrial production advanced 3.8 percent as compared to the previous three-month period.


