Norway Industrial Output Grows Further In November

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.





Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 0.7 percent gain in October. In September, production had fallen sharply by 12.4 percent.

Mining and quarrying production expanded 9.5 percent annually in November and output of extraction and related services grew by 3.8 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged a decline of 4.2 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production rose 0.5 percent in November, much slower than previous month's 10.1 percent spike. Manufacturing output dropped slightly by 0.1 percent.

