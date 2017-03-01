Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway Factory Sector Expands For Third Month




01.03.17 10:45
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian manufacturing sector grew for a third straight month in February and at a faster-than-expected pace, mainly underpinned by gains in orders and production, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Wednesday.


The purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 from 51.7 in January. Economists had expected the score to remain unchanged. The reading was the highest in five months.


Production grew the most since September and new orders increased supported by demand from both domestic and export markets. Employment declined modestly, thus proving that the first increase in over two years that was witnessed in January was short-lived, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stor [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dip [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
OTS: uberall GmbH / Neue Partnerschaft zwis [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast
12:01 , dpa-AFX
Zypries wirbt bei neuem US-Handelsminister fü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...