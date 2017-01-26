Northrop Grumman Corp. Reveals 14% Increase In Q4 Profit
26.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp.
(NOC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $525 million, or $2.96 per share. This was up from $459 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $6.40 billion. This was up from $5.69 billion last year.
Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $525 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $6.40 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.60 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $25 Bliion
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|214,077 €
|214,661 €
|-0,584 €
|-0,27%
|26.01./15:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6668071029
|851915
|238,71 €
|159,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|214,077 €
|-0,27%
|14:10
|NYSE
|230,84 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|214,212 €
|-0,08%
|10:29
|München
|215,56 €
|-0,59%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|212,484 €
|-0,94%
|14:14
|Düsseldorf
|214,29 €
|-1,19%
|09:12
|Berlin
|213,50 €
|-1,57%
|08:08
