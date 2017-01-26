Northrop Grumman Corp. Reveals 14% Increase In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Northrop Grumman":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp.



(NOC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $525 million, or $2.96 per share. This was up from $459 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $6.40 billion. This was up from $5.69 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $525 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $6.40 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.60 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $25 Bliion

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM