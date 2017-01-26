Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Northrop Grumman":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Northrop Grumman Corp. Reveals 14% Increase In Q4 Profit




26.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp.

(NOC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $525 million, or $2.96 per share. This was up from $459 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $6.40 billion. This was up from $5.69 billion last year.


Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $525 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $6.40 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.60 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $25 Bliion


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
214,077 € 214,661 € -0,584 € -0,27% 26.01./15:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6668071029 851915 238,71 € 159,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		214,077 € -0,27%  14:10
NYSE 230,84 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 214,212 € -0,08%  10:29
München 215,56 € -0,59%  08:00
Stuttgart 212,484 € -0,94%  14:14
Düsseldorf 214,29 € -1,19%  09:12
Berlin 213,50 € -1,57%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Diese Aktien sollten auf die W. 08.11.15
2 Northrop Grumman Rüstungskon. 04.04.14
6 ich würde gerne in diesem Thr. 27.10.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...