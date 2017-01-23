Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ares Capital":
 Aktien    


Northlane Completes Spinout From American Capital




23.01.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northlane Capital Partners, LLC announced it has completed spinout from American Capital, Ltd.

in connection with Ares Capital Corp.'s (ARCC) acquisition of American Capital. Northlane is an investment manager currently managing American Capital Equity III, L.P., or ACE III, a $1 billion private equity fund. As part of the spinout, ACE III limited partners purchased American Capital's commitments to ACE III and Northlane assumed the management contract for the fund. ACE III's name will change to Northlane Capital Partners I, L.P.


Separately, Ares Capital announced it plans to make a private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2022. Ares Capital also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million principal amount of the Convertible Notes. The company expects to use the net proceeds to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its debt facilities. Ares Capital may reborrow under its debt facilities for general corporate purposes.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,92 $ 16,82 $ 0,10 $ +0,59% 23.01./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US04010L1035 A0DQY4 17,02 $ 12,31 $
Werte im Artikel
16,92 plus
+0,59%
16,81 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,84 € -2,46%  09:07
Nasdaq 16,92 $ +0,59%  16:52
Stuttgart 15,67 € +0,16%  16:51
Berlin 15,72 € -0,10%  16:38
Hamburg 15,345 € -0,81%  08:09
Frankfurt 15,505 € -0,93%  16:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...