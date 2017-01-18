Erweiterte Funktionen

Northern Trust Corp. Q4 Income Advances 12%




18.01.17 13:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $260.7 million, or $1.11 per share. This was up from $233.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.25 billion. This was up from $1.16 billion last year.


Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $260.7 Mln. vs. $233.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
