Northern Trust Corp. Q4 Income Advances 12%
18.01.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp.
(NTRS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $260.7 million, or $1.11 per share. This was up from $233.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.25 billion. This was up from $1.16 billion last year.
Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $260.7 Mln. vs. $233.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,80 €
|83,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.01./14:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6658591044
|854009
|84,42 €
|50,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,80 €
|0,00%
|12.01.17
|Nasdaq
|88,15 $
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Stuttgart
|81,96 €
|-0,85%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|82,49 €
|-1,72%
|10:29
|Frankfurt
|82,693 €
|-1,73%
|08:12
|Berlin
|82,54 €
|-2,26%
|08:08
