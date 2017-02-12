North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rheinmetall":

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The Spokesperson of the European union called on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea or the DPRK not to raise tensions further and to re-engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue with the international community, in particular the Six-Party Talks.





The High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini will speak in the coming days to the Foreign Ministers of international partners to further discuss the international response.

Earlier today the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has launched a ballistic missile, another violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Spokesperson noted that the DPRK's repeated disregard of its international obligations is provocative and unacceptable. The DPRK must halt all launches using ballistic missile technology and abandon once and for all its ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, as required by the UN Security Council.

