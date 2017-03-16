Norges Bank Keeps Rates On Hold

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday and hinted that the rates will remain at the current level in the period ahead.





The Executive Board of the Norges Bank kept its policy rate at 0.50 percent as economists had forecast.

"Monetary policy is expansionary and supportive of structural adjustments in the Norwegian economy," Governor Øystein Olsen, said.

"The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook suggests that the key policy rate will most likely remain at today's level in the period ahead," Olsen added.

Policymakers judged that there is a continued need for an expansionary monetary policy. Capacity utilization is below a normal level, and inflation is likely to range between 1 percent and 2 percent in the coming years.

The board also gives weight to the risk associated with very low interest rates and the objective of long-term stability in output and inflation.

With a key policy rate close to the current level, the bank said there are prospects that inflation will pick up again further out. An even lower key policy rate could lead to a further acceleration in house price inflation and debt accumulation.

