Erweiterte Funktionen



Norges Bank Keeps Rates On Hold




16.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday and hinted that the rates will remain at the current level in the period ahead.


The Executive Board of the Norges Bank kept its policy rate at 0.50 percent as economists had forecast.


"Monetary policy is expansionary and supportive of structural adjustments in the Norwegian economy," Governor Øystein Olsen, said.


"The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook suggests that the key policy rate will most likely remain at today's level in the period ahead," Olsen added.


Policymakers judged that there is a continued need for an expansionary monetary policy. Capacity utilization is below a normal level, and inflation is likely to range between 1 percent and 2 percent in the coming years.


The board also gives weight to the risk associated with very low interest rates and the objective of long-term stability in output and inflation.


With a key policy rate close to the current level, the bank said there are prospects that inflation will pick up again further out. An even lower key policy rate could lead to a further acceleration in house price inflation and debt accumulation.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,07208 1,07301 -0,0009 -0,09% 16.03./11:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,07237 -0,06%  11:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284331 QV ultimate (unlimited) 11:30
362 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 10:36
10 Funktioniert Fibonnaci? 09:03
9 DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO. 06:28
2415 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 00:56
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...