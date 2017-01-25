Norfolk Southern Corp Reveals 15% Increase In Q4 Profit
25.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX
NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $416 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $361 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.49 billion. This was down from $2.52 billion last year.
Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $416 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,88 $
|116,62 $
|2,26 $
|+1,94%
|25.01./16:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6558441084
|867028
|119,25 $
|64,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,53 €
|+1,06%
|08:26
|Düsseldorf
|108,49 €
|+3,17%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|108,51 €
|+3,17%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|108,508 €
|+3,14%
|08:08
|München
|108,44 €
|+3,08%
|08:00
|Berlin
|110,81 €
|+2,08%
|15:39
|NYSE
|118,88 $
|+1,94%
|16:02
|Stuttgart
|108,902 €
|+0,17%
|15:32
