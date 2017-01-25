Norfolk Southern Corp Reveals 15% Increase In Q4 Profit

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX


NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $416 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $361 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.49 billion. This was down from $2.52 billion last year.


Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $416 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.2%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,88 $ 116,62 $ 2,26 $ +1,94% 25.01./16:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6558441084 867028 119,25 $ 64,51 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		108,53 € +1,06%  08:26
Düsseldorf 108,49 € +3,17%  09:12
Hamburg 108,51 € +3,17%  08:06
Frankfurt 108,508 € +3,14%  08:08
München 108,44 € +3,08%  08:00
Berlin 110,81 € +2,08%  15:39
NYSE 118,88 $ +1,94%  16:02
Stuttgart 108,902 € +0,17%  15:32
  = Realtime
