Nordstrom Q4 Profit Rises; Comps. Down 0.9%




23.02.17 23:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $201 million or $1.15 per share compared to $180 million or $1.00 per share, previous year.

Excluding the fourth quarter tax effect of the Trunk Club goodwill impairment, adjusted earnings per share was $1.37. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Fourth-quarter net sales were $4.24 billion compared to $4.14 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Net sales increased 2.4 percent and comparable sales decreased 0.9 percent.


The company's expectations for fiscal 2017 include: net sales growth of 3 to 4%; comparable sales to be approximately flat; and earnings per share (excluding the impact of any future share repurchase) of $2.75 to $3.00.


