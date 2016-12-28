Erweiterte Funktionen
Nordgold Enters Into $150 Mln 3-year Facility Agreement With ING
28.12.16 16:19
dpa-AFX
AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Nord Gold SE (NORD.
L), the internationally diversified gold producer, said that it has entered into a 3-year facility agreement with ING Bank N.V. in the amount of US$150 million.
Nordgold noted that it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditure and/or the refinancing of its existing debt facilities.
As at 30 September 2016 Nordgold's total debt was US$871.3 million with net debt of US$559.7 million.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,568 €
|13,582 €
|-0,014 €
|-0,10%
|28.12./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0011821202
|A2ANV3
|13,79 €
|8,41 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,568 €
|-0,10%
|17:37
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,10 $
|+0,14%
|23.12.16
|Berlin
|13,535 €
|-0,04%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|13,47 €
|-0,06%
|16:27
|Düsseldorf
|13,49 €
|-0,44%
|10:32
|Frankfurt
|13,471 €
|-0,48%
|16:45
|Hamburg
|13,495 €
|-0,81%
|08:07
|Hannover
|13,495 €
|-0,81%
|08:07
|München
|13,50 €
|-0,84%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
