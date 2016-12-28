Erweiterte Funktionen

Nordgold Enters Into $150 Mln 3-year Facility Agreement With ING




28.12.16 16:19
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Nord Gold SE (NORD.

L), the internationally diversified gold producer, said that it has entered into a 3-year facility agreement with ING Bank N.V. in the amount of US$150 million.


Nordgold noted that it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditure and/or the refinancing of its existing debt facilities.


As at 30 September 2016 Nordgold's total debt was US$871.3 million with net debt of US$559.7 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,568 € 13,582 € -0,014 € -0,10% 28.12./17:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011821202 A2ANV3 13,79 € 8,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,568 € -0,10%  17:37
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,10 $ +0,14%  23.12.16
Berlin 13,535 € -0,04%  08:08
Stuttgart 13,47 € -0,06%  16:27
Düsseldorf 13,49 € -0,44%  10:32
Frankfurt 13,471 € -0,48%  16:45
Hamburg 13,495 € -0,81%  08:07
Hannover 13,495 € -0,81%  08:07
München 13,50 € -0,84%  08:01
  = Realtime
