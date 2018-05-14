Nordex stock: Now it’s getting explosive

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

Nordex has made a lot of trouble during the last week. According to chart analysts, the stock is stuck in a slight downwards trend, after the price lost nearly 7 % during the last two weeks. During the last week the stock lost only 1 %. The reason for that are the profit takings of many investors, who sold after the ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.