Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nordex stock: Now it’s getting explosive




14.05.18 20:31
Finanztrends

Nordex has made a lot of trouble during the last week. According to chart analysts, the stock is stuck in a slight downwards trend, after the price lost nearly 7 % during the last two weeks. During the last week the stock lost only 1 %. The reason for that are the profit takings of many investors, who sold after the ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,862 € 8,854 € 0,008 € +0,09% 14.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 13,65 € 6,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,90 € 0,00%  21:59
Frankfurt 8,874 € +0,41%  19:15
Berlin 8,886 € +0,20%  08:01
Xetra 8,862 € +0,09%  17:35
München 8,898 € -0,07%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,90 $ -0,27%  09.05.18
Stuttgart 8,872 € -0,52%  19:40
Düsseldorf 8,848 € -1,54%  08:03
Hamburg 8,882 € -1,62%  08:09
Hannover 8,882 € -1,62%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Das nächste große Ding im boomenden Cannabis-Sektor. Neuer 562% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28992 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 22:10
32125 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 11.05.18
705 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 05.04.18
44775 Nordex Akte X 05.02.18
779 XM4SBP Zertifikat der Deutsch. 20.12.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...