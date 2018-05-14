Erweiterte Funktionen
Nordex stock: Now it’s getting explosive
14.05.18 20:31
Finanztrends
Nordex has made a lot of trouble during the last week. According to chart analysts, the stock is stuck in a slight downwards trend, after the price lost nearly 7 % during the last two weeks. During the last week the stock lost only 1 %. The reason for that are the profit takings of many investors, who sold after the ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,862 €
|8,854 €
|0,008 €
|+0,09%
|14.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0D6554
|A0D655
|13,65 €
|6,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,90 €
|0,00%
|21:59
|Frankfurt
|8,874 €
|+0,41%
|19:15
|Berlin
|8,886 €
|+0,20%
|08:01
|Xetra
|8,862 €
|+0,09%
|17:35
|München
|8,898 €
|-0,07%
|09:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,90 $
|-0,27%
|09.05.18
|Stuttgart
|8,872 €
|-0,52%
|19:40
|Düsseldorf
|8,848 €
|-1,54%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|8,882 €
|-1,62%
|08:09
|Hannover
|8,882 €
|-1,62%
|08:10
= Realtime
