Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nordex: This could become REALLY interesting




09.04.18 17:06
Finanztrends

Nordex had an amazing week. The stock made a remarkable comeback. It reached an astonishing plus of – beware – 30(!) %! The company received more new orders, than any analst had expected. Therefore, the bad mood around the stock is forgotten. However, bank analysts are still not open-minded towards the stock. Only 15 % are willed to buy, 20 % ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Team entwickelt Revolutionäre Blockchain
1.865% Blockchain Hot Stock nach 12.260% mit Global Blockchain  
 
360 Blockchain Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,358 € 8,946 € 0,412 € +4,61% 09.04./20:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 14,35 € 6,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,358 € +4,61%  20:49
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,1135 $ +12,83%  05.04.18
München 9,442 € +7,20%  09:28
Stuttgart 9,392 € +5,65%  19:07
Xetra 9,436 € +4,73%  17:35
Frankfurt 9,454 € +4,46%  18:49
Berlin 9,152 € +2,83%  15:36
Hamburg 9,404 € +2,78%  17:15
Düsseldorf 9,176 € +1,66%  08:56
Hannover 8,91 € -2,24%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester neuer Blockchain Hot Stock 2018. 30 Mio. CAD frisches Kapital für Übernahmen - Riesendeals in Kürze

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31988 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 20:22
28985 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 19:58
705 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 05.04.18
44775 Nordex Akte X 05.02.18
779 XM4SBP Zertifikat der Deutsch. 20.12.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...