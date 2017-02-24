Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nordex Sees Lower Revenue In 2017




24.02.17 05:26
dpa-AFX


ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex (NRDXF.

PK) announced that 2017 revenue is likely to be 3.1 to 3.3 billion Euros. The company specified that the reduced expectations are due to business in certain core markets.


The company predicts 2017 EBITDA-margin to remain almost stable, versus margin of 8.3% expected for 2016. The target range for operating margin is 7.8% to 8.2%.


Looking ahead, Nordex is targeting revenue of 3.4 to 3.6 billion Euros in 2018 and an unchanged EBITDA margin compared to the previous year. Despite lower capacity utilization, the board expects that the EBITDA margin will remain almost stable.


In addition, Nordex expects synergy benefits from the acquisition of Acciona Windpower and the almost complete lack of non-recurring expenses, which reduced earnings in 2016.


The company also announced that 2016 financial key figures will be in line with guidance. Guidance was for revenue of 3.35 billion Euros, an EBITDA margin of 8.3% and a working capital ratio of under 5%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,595 € 19,715 € -3,12 € -15,83% 23.02./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 28,45 € 16,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,45 € -11,51%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 17,465 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 19,45 $ -9,53%  23.02.17
Düsseldorf 17,745 € -9,92%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 17,69 € -9,95%  23.02.17
München 17,75 € -10,13%  23.02.17
Berlin 17,675 € -10,75%  23.02.17
Hamburg 17,33 € -11,99%  23.02.17
Hannover 17,26 € -12,94%  23.02.17
Xetra 16,595 € -15,83%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19009 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 00:23
2728 Der größte Börsenboom aller Z. 23.02.17
31491 Zukunft Windkraft 23.02.17
510 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 17.02.17
25065 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 01.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...