Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nordex Group 2016 Order Intake Up 33.6%




11.01.17 16:09
dpa-AFX


ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.

PK) reported that its order intake grew by 33.6% to EUR 3.30 billion in 2016 from EUR 2.47 billion last year. The geographical distribution of 2016 orders mirrored the intended broadening of Nordex' market footprint following the acquisition of Acciona Windpower effective 1 April 2016.


Consequently, the share of South and North American orders increased to 34% of the total 2016 order intake (2015: 10%). Orders from South American countries amounted to EUR 560 million, and the United States contributed EUR 550 million of new orders. US volumes included EUR 170 million of "safe harbor" transactions with which Nordex secured tax incentives for its customers for wind farm construction in subsequent years.


Europe and Africa contributed 65% of total order volume (2015: 90%). Nordex cemented its strong position at home with new orders of more than EUR 1.17 billion in Germany (2015: EUR 915 million).


The achieved order intake for 2016 fell just under three percent short of the company's full-year target following the postponement of a major order in South America.


Due to the strong year-end cash position Nordex will meet its working capital ratio target for 2016 of below 5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,55 € 20,90 € -0,35 € -1,67% 11.01./17:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 32,63 € 17,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,60 € -1,32%  17:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,84 $ +1,25%  10.01.17
Berlin 20,98 € +1,08%  12:04
Hannover 20,85 € +0,05%  08:10
Frankfurt 20,631 € -1,10%  17:03
Stuttgart 20,618 € -1,14%  17:04
Xetra 20,55 € -1,67%  17:06
Hamburg 20,345 € -2,66%  16:19
München 20,175 € -2,72%  15:44
Düsseldorf 20,28 € -2,73%  16:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25002 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 16:51
18206 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 16:11
31479 Zukunft Windkraft 10.01.17
509 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 20.12.16
40 Nordex Underperformer 2011 27.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...