Nordex FY16 Profit Up 82%; Affirms Outlook For Lower Revenues In FY17




01.03.17 07:34
dpa-AFX


ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex SE (NRDXF.

PK) reported that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit grew 82.4 percent from the previous year to 95.4 million euros.


Operating earnings or EBITDA rose 56.6 percent from last year to 285.5 million euros. EBITDA margin increased to 8.4 percent.


Sales for the year rose by 40 percent from last year to 3.4 billion euros.


Sales for the year includes sales of 726 million euros contributed by the new subsidiary Acciona Windpower or AWP, which was consolidated from 1 April 2016 following the acquisition.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company's management board projects sales of 3.1 billion to 3.3 billion euros, as stated on 23 February. The decline over the previous year is due to project postponements in some core markets and delays in entry into the Indian Market.


For fiscal 2018, the company expects sales to grow again to 3.4 billion to 3.6 billion euros, accompanied by stable profitability.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



