Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nordex Accepts Krogsgaard's Proposal To Resign; Names José Luis Blanco CEO




18.03.17 05:14
dpa-AFX


ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) announced its Supervisory Board has appointed José Luis Blanco, the current COO, as new CEO.

He will succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard who will be leaving the company with effect from 31 March 2017. After recent disappointment with the company's 2017/2018 expectations, Krogsgaard had proposed to leave the company prematurely by mutual consent. His proposal was accepted by the Supervisory Board.


Lars Bondo Krogsgaard stated: "Nordex is fundamentally stronger than ever, but our credibility has suffered as a consequence of the outlook, and this follows a period, where our handling of communication matters has been criticized. This is, ultimately, my responsibility, and I have therefore proposed to the Supervisory Board that I am released from my contract on mutually acceptable terms in the company's best interest."


Since the merger in April 2016 of Nordex and Acciona Windpower José Luis Blanco has been the Deputy CEO and COO. Previously, he was CEO of Acciona Windpower for more than 4 years. José Luis Blanco will lead the company together with the Management Board members Christoph Burkhard and Patxi Landa.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,12 € 13,405 € 0,715 € +5,33% 17.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 28,45 € 12,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,96 € +4,40%  17.03.17
Xetra 14,12 € +5,33%  17.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,25 $ +4,52%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 13,895 € +3,93%  17.03.17
München 13,85 € +3,75%  17.03.17
Berlin 13,83 € +3,44%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 13,823 € +2,61%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 13,87 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Hannover 13,33 € -0,74%  17.03.17
Hamburg 13,30 € -1,12%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21117 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 03:55
  Löschung 14.03.17
25075 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 01.03.17
336 XM4SBP Zertifikat der Deutsch. 28.02.17
2763 Der größte Börsenboom aller Z. 27.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...