Norcros - Sure-footed progress
18.10.21 13:58
Edison Investment Research
In a pre-close statement, Norcros flagged a positive H122 trading period. Outperformance of strong renovation markets in both the UK and South Africa is being attributed to relative supply chain, channel breadth and balance sheet strengths that are supporting share gains. Revised management expectations are ‘significantly’ higher and we have increased our previous PBT forecasts by 10–11%.
Aktuell
