Erweiterte Funktionen



Norcros - Delivering progress




20.12.21 11:50
Edison Investment Research

Management guidance and our headline estimates are unchanged following a very good H122 trading performance. Norcros is a leading player in its product categories and market channels, and represents a modestly valued way for investors to gain exposure to the active residential renovation subsector.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen hunderte Atomreaktoren
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,54 € 3,42 € 0,12 € +3,51% 20.12./14:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYJL418 A14Z8Q 3,96 € 1,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,58 € +4,68%  11:09
Frankfurt 3,54 € +3,51%  09:16
Berlin 3,58 € +1,70%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...