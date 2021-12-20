Erweiterte Funktionen
Norcros - Delivering progress
20.12.21 11:50
Edison Investment Research
Management guidance and our headline estimates are unchanged following a very good H122 trading performance. Norcros is a leading player in its product categories and market channels, and represents a modestly valued way for investors to gain exposure to the active residential renovation subsector.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,54 €
|3,42 €
|0,12 €
|+3,51%
|20.12./14:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYYJL418
|A14Z8Q
|3,96 €
|1,98 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.