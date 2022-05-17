Norcros - Broadening the UK bathroom product offering

The acquisition of Grant Westfield (GW) is a typical Norcros deal: profitable, strongly complementary to the existing product offer and has excellent ongoing growth prospects. The cash- and debt-free consideration is £80m and represents 7.9x FY21 EBITDA. We have raised our first full-year (FY24) EPS estimate by c 10% in underlying terms, which is consistent with guidance, and the P/E for the year is now just 5.9x.