Norcros - Broadening the UK bathroom product offering
17.05.22 08:07
Edison Investment Research
The acquisition of Grant Westfield (GW) is a typical Norcros deal: profitable, strongly complementary to the existing product offer and has excellent ongoing growth prospects. The cash- and debt-free consideration is £80m and represents 7.9x FY21 EBITDA. We have raised our first full-year (FY24) EPS estimate by c 10% in underlying terms, which is consistent with guidance, and the P/E for the year is now just 5.9x.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,80 €
|2,72 €
|0,08 €
|+2,94%
|17.05./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYYJL418
|A14Z8Q
|3,96 €
|2,46 €
