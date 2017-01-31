Nomura Q3 Profit Climbs On Higher Divisional Revenues

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nomura":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc.



(NMR) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to Nomura shareholders increased 99 percent year on year to 70.3 billion yen or $602 million from last year's 35.40 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 19.44 yen, higher than 9.61 yen a year ago.

Income before income taxes climbed 86 percent from last year to 95.9 billion yen or $822 million.

Net revenue for the third quarter was 368.65 billion yen or $3.2 billion, up 4 percent from prior year's 354.90 billion yen.

Nomura Group CEO Koji Nagai said, "All business divisions reported stronger revenues and pretax income compared to last quarter. At the Group level, pretax income was the highest in six quarters. Our international business capitalized on revenue opportunities and saw the benefits of cost reductions to deliver its third straight quarter of profitability."

