Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":
Nokia stock: What will happen to the stock now?
30.05.18 21:27
Finanztrends
Nokia‘ stock price recently kept plummeling downwards after it was on a solid upwards trend until mid-March. It is questionable how long the adjustment will remain. The price has already lost more than 5 %. Nokia’s sales revenue shrinked from 5.4 billion Euro to 4.9 billion Euro.
The daily stock’s price is still above the cloud of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading ... Mehr lesen?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,12 €
|5,10 €
|0,02 €
|+0,39%
|30.05./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|5,89 €
|3,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,114 €
|-0,39%
|20:57
|München
|5,09 €
|+2,23%
|08:00
|Berlin
|5,092 €
|+1,64%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|5,10 €
|+0,59%
|17:38
|Düsseldorf
|5,086 €
|+0,39%
|15:36
|Xetra
|5,12 €
|+0,39%
|17:37
|Stuttgart
|5,08 €
|-0,16%
|16:20
|Hannover
|5,09 €
|-0,90%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|5,07 €
|-0,98%
|18:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,85 $
|-3,54%
|17:54
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|64982
|Nokia, das Comeback 2012 ....
|21:15
|636
|Nokia ist eine Überlebenskünstle.
|26.04.18
|103
|Nokias Comeback 2013! Mit W.
|24.08.17
|1
|Löschung
|20.01.17
|Löschung
|25.07.16