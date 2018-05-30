Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nokia stock: What will happen to the stock now?




30.05.18 21:27
Finanztrends

Nokia‘ stock price recently kept plummeling downwards after it was on a solid upwards trend until mid-March. It is questionable how long the adjustment will remain. The price has already lost more than 5 %. Nokia’s sales revenue shrinked from 5.4 billion Euro to 4.9 billion Euro.


The daily stock’s price is still above the cloud of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze
934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%  
 
Torino Power Solutions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,12 € 5,10 € 0,02 € +0,39% 30.05./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI0009000681 870737 5,89 € 3,81 €
Werte im Artikel
1.625 plus
+0,75%
5,12 plus
+0,39%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,114 € -0,39%  20:57
München 5,09 € +2,23%  08:00
Berlin 5,092 € +1,64%  08:08
Hamburg 5,10 € +0,59%  17:38
Düsseldorf 5,086 € +0,39%  15:36
Xetra 5,12 € +0,39%  17:37
Stuttgart 5,08 € -0,16%  16:20
Hannover 5,09 € -0,90%  08:03
Frankfurt 5,07 € -0,98%  18:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,85 $ -3,54%  17:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Starkes Kaufsignal - Die beste Lithium-Aktie 2018. 6,73 Mio. to Lithium - 1.150% Lithium Hot Stock

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
64982 Nokia, das Comeback 2012 .... 21:15
636 Nokia ist eine Überlebenskünstle. 26.04.18
103 Nokias Comeback 2013! Mit W. 24.08.17
1 Löschung 20.01.17
  Löschung 25.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...