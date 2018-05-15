Nokia stock: This is amazing

Erweiterte Funktionen
Nokia was able to grow massively during the last week. The price increased by almost 5 %. The stock even managed to gain 8 % over the last two weeks and in a whole month even 17 %. This results in a yearly total of 36 %. Therefore, the stock currently is in a strong upwards trend. One should note, that ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,02 $
|6,3525 $
|-0,3325 $
|-5,23%
|23.11./22:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|6,65 $
|4,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,302 €
|+0,76%
|21:30
|München
|5,268 €
|+2,13%
|13:06
|Hannover
|5,25 €
|+1,47%
|08:04
|Berlin
|5,244 €
|+0,92%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|5,266 €
|+0,30%
|19:23
|Stuttgart
|5,294 €
|+0,19%
|19:48
|Hamburg
|5,272 €
|+0,15%
|17:03
|Xetra
|5,25 €
|-0,76%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|5,25 €
|-0,98%
|08:36
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,02 $
|-5,23%
|17:55
