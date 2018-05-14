Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nokia stock: Excellent prospects




14.05.18 17:22
Finanztrends

Nokia was able to grow even further. The stock managed a chart technical breakout. After breaking the 5 Euro hurdle, it almost immediately reached the next obstacle: 5.50 Euro. Therefore, 6 Euro seem to be next obstacle, which is already very close. This is a clear buy indicator.


The economic prospects have improved as well. Nokia announced positive prognosis. 65 % ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,26 € 5,338 € -0,078 € -1,46% 14.05./19:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI0009000681 870737 5,95 € 3,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,26 € -1,46%  19:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,3525 $ +5,00%  17:40
Düsseldorf 5,302 € -0,34%  17:34
Xetra 5,29 € -0,60%  17:35
Stuttgart 5,284 € -0,86%  17:50
Frankfurt 5,27 € -1,01%  19:07
Hamburg 5,264 € -1,64%  16:02
Berlin 5,196 € -1,96%  09:32
Hannover 5,174 € -2,93%  13:31
München 5,158 € -3,08%  09:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Das nächste große Ding im boomenden Cannabis-Sektor. Neuer 562% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
64969 Nokia, das Comeback 2012 .... 10:22
636 Nokia ist eine Überlebenskünstle. 26.04.18
103 Nokias Comeback 2013! Mit W. 24.08.17
1 Löschung 20.01.17
  Löschung 25.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...