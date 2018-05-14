Nokia stock: Excellent prospects

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":

Nokia was able to grow even further. The stock managed a chart technical breakout. After breaking the 5 Euro hurdle, it almost immediately reached the next obstacle: 5.50 Euro. Therefore, 6 Euro seem to be next obstacle, which is already very close. This is a clear buy indicator.

The economic prospects have improved as well. Nokia announced positive prognosis. 65 % ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.