Nokia stock: Excellent prospects
14.05.18 17:22
Finanztrends
Nokia was able to grow even further. The stock managed a chart technical breakout. After breaking the 5 Euro hurdle, it almost immediately reached the next obstacle: 5.50 Euro. Therefore, 6 Euro seem to be next obstacle, which is already very close. This is a clear buy indicator.
The economic prospects have improved as well. Nokia announced positive prognosis. 65 % ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,26 €
|5,338 €
|-0,078 €
|-1,46%
|14.05./19:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|5,95 €
|3,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,26 €
|-1,46%
|19:32
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,3525 $
|+5,00%
|17:40
|Düsseldorf
|5,302 €
|-0,34%
|17:34
|Xetra
|5,29 €
|-0,60%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|5,284 €
|-0,86%
|17:50
|Frankfurt
|5,27 €
|-1,01%
|19:07
|Hamburg
|5,264 €
|-1,64%
|16:02
|Berlin
|5,196 €
|-1,96%
|09:32
|Hannover
|5,174 €
|-2,93%
|13:31
|München
|5,158 €
|-3,08%
|09:12
= Realtime
