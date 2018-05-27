Erweiterte Funktionen

Nokia stock: Breaking all records




Many supporters have been waiting for the Nokia X6, but what is happening in China at the moment exceeds all expectations: On the first day the X6 was sold out after just ten seconds: 700,000 sold units meant a new Nokia record. On the second day they reached the millions.


According to own reports, the Online supplier JD has 800,000 pre-orders waiting. ... Mehr lesen…

