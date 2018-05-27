Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":
Nokia stock: Breaking all records
27.05.18 13:39
Finanztrends
Many supporters have been waiting for the Nokia X6, but what is happening in China at the moment exceeds all expectations: On the first day the X6 was sold out after just ten seconds: 700,000 sold units meant a new Nokia record. On the second day they reached the millions.
According to own reports, the Online supplier JD has 800,000 pre-orders waiting. ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,18 €
|5,16 €
|0,02 €
|+0,39%
|25.05./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|5,89 €
|3,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,21 €
|+0,39%
|25.05.18
|Hannover
|5,20 €
|+1,05%
|25.05.18
|Berlin
|5,20 €
|+1,01%
|25.05.18
|Frankfurt
|5,20 €
|+0,58%
|25.05.18
|Xetra
|5,18 €
|+0,39%
|25.05.18
|München
|5,218 €
|0,00%
|25.05.18
|Hamburg
|5,20 €
|-0,19%
|25.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|5,144 €
|-0,58%
|25.05.18
|Stuttgart
|5,152 €
|-0,69%
|25.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,065 $
|-2,06%
|25.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|64980
|Nokia, das Comeback 2012 ....
|26.05.18
|636
|Nokia ist eine Überlebenskünstle.
|26.04.18
|103
|Nokias Comeback 2013! Mit W.
|24.08.17
|1
|Löschung
|20.01.17
|Löschung
|25.07.16