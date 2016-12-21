Erweiterte Funktionen

Nokia Sues Apple Claiming Patent Infringement




21.12.16 21:41
dpa-AFX


ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish tech giant Nokia has filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging that the iPhone maker's products infringe a number of Nokia patents.


Nokia in a statement said that despite agreeing to license some patents in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products.


Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: "Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."


The lawsuit has been filed with the Regional Courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, with 32 patents in suit across all of the actions, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
115,97 $ 117,06 $ -1,09 $ -0,93% 22.12./20:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 118,69 $ 89,47 $
Werte im Artikel
115,97 minus
-0,94%
4,53 minus
-1,50%
Tradegate (RT) 		111,12 € -0,92%  20:54
Hannover 111,74 € -0,37%  17:58
Düsseldorf 111,08 € -0,64%  11:08
Berlin 111,26 € -0,66%  19:57
Nasdaq 115,98 $ -0,92%  20:45
Frankfurt 111,15 € -1,04%  19:47
Stuttgart 110,97 € -1,12%  19:36
Hamburg 110,91 € -1,28%  18:26
München 110,85 € -1,40%  19:09
  = Realtime
