Nokia Q4 Results Climb, Sees Improved 2017; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nokia Corp.



(NOK) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Finland after the network equipment maker reported higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter, mainly reflecting the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. The company also lifted its dividend.

Looking ahead, President and CEO Rajeev Suri said, "While I remain disappointed with our topline development in 2016, we continue to expect our performance to improve in 2017 and see the potential for margin expansion in 2017 and beyond, as market conditions improve and our sales transformation programs gain further traction."

For the fourth quarter, profit was 658 million euros, 32 higher than last year's 499 million euros. Earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 15 percent to 0.11 euros from 0.13 euros a year ago.

On a non-IFRS basis, profit was 676 million euros or 0.12 euros per share, compared to 575 million euros or 0.15 euros per share last year.

Operating profit for the quarter declined 51 percent to 317 million euros from 643 million euros last year. The results reflected a 73 percent increase in Networks segment, offset by weak Technologies profit and significant non-IFRS exclusions.

Net sales for the quarter increased 84 percent to 6.641 billion euros from prior year's Nokia standalone net sales of 3.61 billion euros.

The year-on-year increase in Nokia net sales was primarily due to growth in Nokia's Networks business primarily related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. This was partially offset by Nokia Technologies and a purchase price allocation adjustment.

Nokia non-IFRS net sales decreased 13 percent year-on-year to 6.7 billion euros.

Nokia's Networks business' net sales climbed 89 percent to 6.07 billion euros, while Technologies sales dropped 23 percent to 309 million euros.

The weak results in Technologies was primarily due to the absence of the Samsung arbitration award, which benefited last year. This was partially offset by the expanded intellectual property rights license agreement with Samsung.

Nokia said it will continue to make changes in its operating model in 2017. Due to this, in full year 2017, Nokia expects to record a reduction in deferred tax assets of approximately 250 million euros, partly offsetting the recorded non-recurring tax benefit of 348 million euros in the fourth quarter 2016.

Further, the company said that on a cumulative basis, it continues to be well on track to achieve the targeted 1.2 billion euros of total cost savings in full year 2018.

Nokia said its Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.17 euros per share for 2016, compared to 0.16 euros per share paid in 2015.

Nokia shares were trading at 4.39 euros, up 4.33 percent in Finland.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares were gaining 3.28 percent at $4.72.

