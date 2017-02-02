Erweiterte Funktionen
Nokia Posting Strong Gain After Reporting Q4 Results
02.02.17 18:58
dpa-AFX
ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Networking equipment maker Nokia (NOK) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, advancing by 6.8 percent. Shares of Nokia reached their best intraday level in almost a month earlier in the day.
The strong gain by Nokia comes after the company reported higher profits and sales in its fourth quarter, mainly reflecting the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,8525 $
|4,535 $
|0,3175 $
|+7,00%
|23.11./22:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009000681
|870737
|6,40 $
|4,04 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,441 €
|+5,19%
|21:59
|Hamburg
|4,502 €
|+7,14%
|17:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,8525 $
|+7,00%
|18:20
|Stuttgart
|4,474 €
|+6,14%
|21:54
|Frankfurt
|4,465 €
|+5,98%
|18:42
|Berlin
|4,486 €
|+5,68%
|18:48
|Hannover
|4,33 €
|+3,39%
|08:11
|München
|4,362 €
|+3,22%
|09:17
|Düsseldorf
|4,286 €
|+1,44%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
