Nokia Posting Strong Gain After Reporting Q4 Results




02.02.17 18:58
dpa-AFX


ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Networking equipment maker Nokia (NOK) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, advancing by 6.8 percent. Shares of Nokia reached their best intraday level in almost a month earlier in the day.


The strong gain by Nokia comes after the company reported higher profits and sales in its fourth quarter, mainly reflecting the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.


Aktuell
Aktuell
