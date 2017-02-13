Erweiterte Funktionen

Nokia Plans To Launch 4.9G Technologies By 2017-end




13.02.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) Monday said it will introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017. This would allow operators to dramatically enhance their network performance and manage the significantly higher infrastructure demands on the path to 5G.


A 4.9G massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna will also increase cell capacity by up to five times, while a new 4.5G Pro AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head or RRH will allow operators to take advantage of unlicensed spectrum to enable Gigabit speeds, the company noted.


Nokia 4.9G will provide significant increases in capacity and several Gigabits of speed-per-second on the path to 5G. The introduction of the AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna is a milestone in the delivery of 4.9G, driving capacity increases for megacity deployments.


Nokia, working with the US service provider Sprint, will demonstrate at Mobile World Congress 2017 the technology using 3D Beamforming software to deliver throughput gains of up to eightfold uplink and fivefold downlink.


The demonstration will leverage commercially-available devices operating on TD-LTE band 41.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



