Nokia Plans To Acquire Comptel

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that it plans to acquire Comptel Corp.



to advance its software strategy and provide service providers with a comprehensive solution to design, deliver, orchestrate and assure communications and digital services across physical, virtual and hybrid networks. The offer price is 3.04 euros in cash for each share in Comptel. The Tender Offer values Comptel at about 347 million euros, on a fully diluted basis.

The Share Offer Price represents a premium of 28.8 percent compared to the closing price of the shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. on February 8, 2017, the last trading day before the announcement of the Tender Offer.

The Board of Directors of Comptel has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders and holders of option rights accept the Tender Offer.

Nokia and Comptel have on February 8, 2017 entered into a Transaction Agreement under which Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy or the "Offeror", undertakes to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel that are not owned by Comptel or any of its subsidiaries.

The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about February 27, 2017 and to run for about four weeks.

The price offered for each share validly tendered in the Tender Offer will be 3.04 euros in cash. The price offered for each option right validly tendered in the Tender Offer will be 2.56 euros in cash for each 2014A option right, 2.16 euros in cash for each 2014B option right, 1.53 euros in cash for each 2014C option right, 2.15 euros in cash for each 2015A option right and EUR 2.15 in cash for each 2015B option right.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

