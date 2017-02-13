Noble Energy Inc Earnings Decline 41% In Q4
13.02.17 22:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $191 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $1.01 billion. This was up from $0.86 billion last year.
Noble Energy Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.9% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,46 $
|38,87 $
|-0,41 $
|-1,05%
|14.02./00:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6550441058
|860720
|42,03 $
|27,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|36,73 €
|+0,99%
|13.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|36,17 €
|+1,27%
|13.02.17
|Frankfurt
|36,123 €
|+1,18%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|36,04 €
|+0,87%
|13.02.17
|München
|36,265 €
|+0,04%
|13.02.17
|Stuttgart
|36,36 €
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|NYSE
|38,46 $
|-1,05%
|13.02.17