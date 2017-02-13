Noble Energy Inc Earnings Decline 41% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.02.17 22:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $191 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $1.01 billion. This was up from $0.86 billion last year.


Noble Energy Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.9% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.4%


