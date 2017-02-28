Noah Holdings Limited Q4 Earnings Climb 24%

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.02.17 00:12
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled RMB131.39 million, or RMB2.26 per share. This was higher than RMB106.23 million, or RMB1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to RMB646.2 million. This was up from RMB573.7 million last year.


Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB131.39 Mln. vs. RMB106.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.7% -EPS (Q4): RMB2.26 vs. RMB1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.8% -Revenue (Q4): RMB646.2 Mln vs. RMB573.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


