No One Comes Out On "top Of The Pack" Of Arms Race, Arms Control Group To Trump




24.02.17 15:06
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A prominent non-profit advocacy group has criticized US President Donald Trump's statement calling for the United States' dominance among the world's nuclear powers.


In a Reuters interview Thursday, Trump said "It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack".


Trump's comments suggest, once again, that he is ill-informed about nuclear weapons and has a poor understanding of the unique dangers of nuclear weapons, the independent Arms Control Association said in a statement Thursday.


The history of the Cold War shows us that no one comes out on "top of the pack" of an arms race and nuclear brinksmanship, it noted. The Association urged President Trump to work with Russia's President Putin to build down, not build up their excessive nuclear arsenals and stop stirring up nuclear tensions.


