Nivalis Posting Strong Gain After Launching Review Of Strategic Alternatives

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nivalis Therapeutics (NVLS) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, with the pharmaceutical company jumping by 9.6 percent.

The gain by Nivalis comes after the company said its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from its clinical assets and cash resources.





Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM