Erweiterte Funktionen
Nivalis Posting Strong Gain After Launching Review Of Strategic Alternatives
04.01.17 18:41
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nivalis Therapeutics (NVLS) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, with the pharmaceutical company jumping by 9.6 percent.
The gain by Nivalis comes after the company said its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from its clinical assets and cash resources.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
20:39 , dpa-AFXGold Inches Up, Holds Gains After Hawkish F [...]
20:38 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Diplomat Tim Barrow neuer britisch [...]
20:37 , dpa-AFXOTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Kaufma [...]
20:34 , dpa-AFXDollar Little Changed After December Fed Min [...]
20:31 , dpa-AFXFed Minutes: Pace Of Rate Hikes May Pick U [...]