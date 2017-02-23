Nissan Motor Appoints Hiroto Saikawa As CEO; Carlos Ghosn Stays As Chairman

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nissan Motor":

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co.



, Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) said that, as of April 1, 2017, Hiroto Saikawa will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Nissan Motor noted that Carlos Ghosn, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and he will seek a renewal of his mandate at the company's general shareholders meeting in June 2017.

This planned management evolution follows Ghosn's leadership of the recent expansion of the Renault-Nissan Alliance to include Mitsubishi Motors, which positions the Alliance among the top automotive groups in terms of scale.

As Chairman of all three Alliance companies, and as Chief Executive Officer of the Renault Group, Mr. Ghosn wishes to focus more of his attention on the expansion and stewardship of the Alliance, as its Chairman and CEO.

Saikawa currently serves as Nissan's co-CEO and a representative director. Between April 2013 and October 2016, he was Nissan's Chief Competitive Officer. Mr. Saikawa joined Nissan in 1977, and since 1999 he has served in a variety of senior management positions, including Chairman of the Management Committees of the Americas and Europe, as well as the Executive Vice President of Purchasing. In addition to his responsibilities at Nissan, Saikawa is the current Chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA). He previously served as a member of the board of directors of Renault between 2006 and 2016.

