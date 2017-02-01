Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nissan Motor":
Nissan Group January U.S. Sales Up 6%
01.02.17 15:33
dpa-AFX
YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.
S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.
Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.
Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent. Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent. Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.
Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,955 €
|9,31 €
|-0,355 €
|-3,81%
|01.02./17:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3672400003
|853686
|9,87 €
|7,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,955 €
|-3,81%
|09:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,00 $
|+1,94%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|9,183 €
|+0,68%
|15:01
|Berlin
|9,093 €
|-0,89%
|16:30
|Stuttgart
|9,047 €
|-1,09%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|9,016 €
|-1,18%
|08:06
|München
|9,144 €
|-1,55%
|12:26
|Düsseldorf
|8,91 €
|-2,13%
|09:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Nissan muss für 5 Tage die P.
|02.05.16