Nissan Group January U.S. Sales Up 6%

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.



S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.

Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent. Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent. Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.

Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.

