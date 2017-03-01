Erweiterte Funktionen

Nissan Group February U.S. Sales Rise 3.7%




01.03.17 16:16
dpa-AFX


YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.

S. sales for February 2017 of 135,740 units, an increase of 3.7 percent over the prior year and a February record. Nissan Division finished February with 122,003 sales, up 1 percent.


Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 22 percent. Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a February record at 33,149, up 54 percent.Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a February record at 8,997, up 24 percent.


Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 2,988, up 182 percent. Nissan Armada finished the month up 109 percent, with 2,289 sales.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



