Nissan Altima Recalled For Door Wiring Problem

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan North America, Inc.



has recalled nearly 341 thousand 2015-2017 Altima vehicles due to a risk that the rear doors may spontaneously open when the windows are lowered.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced the recall on February 2. In its statement, NHTSA noted that during the trim panel installation process in these vehicles, the rear door latch/lock cable may have been improperly routed. Due to this, lowering a rear window may inadvertently cause that door to unlatch and open.

If the rear passenger doors inadvertently open while in motion, it may increase the risk of injury to the rear passengers. There were no reports of injuries or incidents in connection with the recall till date.

The recall includes 341,005 Altima vehicles of model year 2015 through 2017 manufactured by Nissan North America, Inc.. The production date was from September 17, 2015 through October 6, 2016. The impacted vehicles were distributed for sale throughout the U.S. to licensed dealers.

For the affected vehicles, Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will correct the rear door latch/lock cable routing, free of charge.

The company has asked its customers not to lower the rear windows and keep passenger belted at all times until the necessary repairs are made in accordance with the recall instructions.

