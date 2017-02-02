Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal":
 Aktien    


Nippon Steel Q3 Profit Plunges; Lifts FY Earnings View




02.02.17 07:44
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

(NISTY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent fell 61.2 percent to 59.41 billion yen from 153.03 billion yen last year. Earnings per share plunged to 67.08 yen from 166.79 yen last year.


Operating profit was 62.1 billion yen, down 58 percent from the prior year.


Consolidated net sales were 3.33 trillion yen, down 10.3 percent from 3.72 trillion yen a year ago.


Looking ahead, for the full term of fiscal 2016, the company's forecast for profit attributable to owners of the parent has increased to 80.0 billion yen from the previous forecast of 60.0 billion yen, due to factors such as an uptrend in the earnings of affiliates, the company said. The new outlook represents a decline of 45 percent from last year.


Consolidated ordinary profit is expected to be 130.0 billion yen, which remains unchanged.


Consolidated sales are expected to be 4.55 trillion yen, down 7.3 percent from last year.


Further, the company said it plans to pay a dividend of 25 yen per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 28%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,538 € 22,538 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3381000003 859164 22,66 € 15,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,538 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,03 $ +3,98%  31.01.17
Düsseldorf 22,555 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 22,566 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 22,201 € -1,97%  08:01
Berlin 22,445 € -2,07%  08:06
München 22,165 € -4,28%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Nippon Steel 02.11.15
203 ThyssenKrupp 11.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...