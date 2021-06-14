Erweiterte Funktionen

Nio Aktie: Das Stresslevel nimmt nicht ab!




14.06.21 10:44
Finanztrends

Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) does not worry as much about competition as it does about whether its decisions will show results in the future, the cnEVpost reported on Sunday, citing the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s founder and CEO William Li.


What Happened:


Li, who was speaking at the China Auto Chongqing Summit 2021, said that despite doing well the electric vehicle maker was struggling ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,98 € 37,70 € 0,28 € +0,74% 14.06./14:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US62914V1061 A2N4PB 55,00 € 4,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,98 € +0,74%  14:26
AMEX 45,67 $ +6,88%  11.06.21
Nasdaq 45,68 $ +6,85%  11.06.21
NYSE 45,68 $ +6,83%  11.06.21
Frankfurt 38,10 € +1,60%  14:05
Stuttgart 38,12 € +1,60%  13:00
Hannover 37,90 € +1,12%  08:04
Hamburg 38,20 € +0,74%  09:45
Berlin 38,10 € +0,58%  08:04
München 38,06 € +0,53%  14:10
Düsseldorf 37,92 € +0,21%  13:30
  = Realtime
