Nio Aktie: Anleger aufgepasst!
11.06.21 21:22
Finanztrends
Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) was rallying up over 7% Friday after more news on the electric vehicle manufacturer’s European expansion and reports of the impending launch of a more cost-effective Nio sub-brand.
The European Whole Vehicle Type Approval license for the Nio’s ES8 will allow the Chinese electric vehicle company to create a foundation for expansion on the continent, while the creation of ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,68 $
|42,76 $
|2,92 $
|+6,83%
|11.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62914V1061
|A2N4PB
|66,98 $
|5,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,76 €
|+7,46%
|11.06.21
|Hamburg
|37,92 €
|+8,72%
|11.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|37,84 €
|+8,49%
|11.06.21
|Frankfurt
|37,50 €
|+7,63%
|11.06.21
|Berlin
|37,88 €
|+7,61%
|11.06.21
|München
|37,86 €
|+7,56%
|11.06.21
|AMEX
|45,67 $
|+6,88%
|11.06.21
|Nasdaq
|45,68 $
|+6,85%
|11.06.21
|NYSE
|45,68 $
|+6,83%
|11.06.21
|Hannover
|37,48 €
|+6,72%
|11.06.21
|Stuttgart
|37,52 €
|+6,71%
|11.06.21
= Realtime
