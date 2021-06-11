Erweiterte Funktionen

Nio Aktie: Anleger aufgepasst!




11.06.21 21:22
Finanztrends

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) was rallying up over 7% Friday after more news on the electric vehicle manufacturer’s European expansion and reports of the impending launch of a more cost-effective Nio sub-brand.


The European Whole Vehicle Type Approval license for the Nio’s ES8 will allow the Chinese electric vehicle company to create a foundation for expansion on the continent, while the creation of ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

