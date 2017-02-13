Erweiterte Funktionen

Nikon Posts 9-month Loss On Restructuring, Sales Down 8.2%; Revises Forecast




13.02.17 07:59
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported a net loss to owners of the parent of 831 million yen or 2.10 yen per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 compared to profit of 18.71 billion yen or 47.08 yen per share, previous year.

In accordance with the restructuring announced on November 8, 2016, the Group recorded extraordinary loss of 29.79 billion yen, mainly incurred from inventory write-downs/write-off in Semiconductor Lithography Business, as restructuring expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. Nine-month operating income increased by 67.1% year on year to 42.18 billion yen, and ordinary income increased by 42.5% year on year to 44.79 billion yen.


Nine-month net sales were 565.89 billion yen compared to 616.50 billion yen, a year ago. The company said, in the Imaging Products Business, the Digital Camera-Interchangeable Lens Type market and the compact digital camera market remained weak.


The Group noted that restructuring expenses in Imaging Products Business and the expenses related to "Results of Solicitation for Voluntary Retirement," are expected to incur in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The total amount of restructuring expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 will be approximately 53.00 billion yen, which is 5.00 billion yen increase from the previous estimate of approximately 48.00 billion yen. For the year ending March 31, 2017, the company now expects: net sales of 750.00 billion yen; and a net loss to owners of the parent of 9.00 billion yen or a loss per share of 22.72 yen. For the year ending March 31, 2017 the company expects: operating income of 44.00 billion yen; and ordinary income of 47.00 billion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




