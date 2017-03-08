Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nike":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Nike Says New Shoe Might Lead To Sub-2 Minute Mile




08.03.17 16:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Winning a marathon is a dream for runners and if that achievement below two hours will be a world record.

The existing world record for marathon is two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds set by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya in 2014.


Nike unveiled a new concept shoes, Zoom Vaporfly Elite and assures that it would help athletes to break the record at just under two hours. The shoe maker has signed with world famous marathon runners Zersenay Tadese, Lelisa Desisa and Eliud Kipchoge to achieve sub-two-hour target. The company has been striving for a Breaking 2 initiative.


The news shoe will weigh around two ounces less than Nike's Olympic sprinting shoe and would weigh around 198.45 grams or seven ounces. It will have an inch thick spongy sole and ultra thin carbon fiber plate that acts as a spring while running.


Nike said its Breaking 2 involves world-class experts across biomechanics, coaching, design, engineering, materials development, nutrition and sports psychology and physiology.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,47 $ 56,55 $ -0,08 $ -0,14% 08.03./16:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6541061031 866993 65,44 $ 49,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,511 € +0,17%  16:53
Stuttgart 53,59 € +0,68%  16:34
Xetra 53,50 € +0,62%  16:44
Hamburg 53,51 € +0,60%  09:11
München 53,41 € +0,60%  08:06
Berlin 53,79 € +0,49%  15:18
Düsseldorf 53,54 € +0,26%  09:19
Hannover 53,51 € +0,13%  09:20
Frankfurt 53,449 € -0,06%  16:47
NYSE 56,47 $ -0,14%  16:53
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
350 NIKE buy 16:47
14 Call auf Nike von HSBC 13.01. 02.10.13
  Good News from Nike 28.06.01
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...