Nike Inc Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q3
21.03.17 21:33
WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.14 billion, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $0.95 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $8.43 billion. This was up from $8.03 billion last year.
Nike Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $8.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,01 $
|58,68 $
|-0,67 $
|-1,14%
|21.03./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6541061031
|866993
|65,44 $
|49,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,106 €
|-2,68%
|21:55
|Berlin
|54,50 €
|+1,55%
|08:07
|Hannover
|54,34 €
|+1,36%
|08:13
|Düsseldorf
|54,34 €
|+1,30%
|08:04
|Xetra
|53,95 €
|-1,06%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|54,002 €
|-1,12%
|19:48
|NYSE
|58,01 $
|-1,14%
|21:00
|München
|53,76 €
|-1,36%
|17:59
|Hamburg
|53,73 €
|-1,49%
|18:47
|Stuttgart
|52,899 €
|-3,38%
|21:20
