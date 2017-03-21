Erweiterte Funktionen

Nike Inc Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q3




21.03.17 21:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.14 billion, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $0.95 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $8.43 billion. This was up from $8.03 billion last year.


Nike Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $8.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



