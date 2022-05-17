Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - New governance structure




17.05.22 07:22
Edison Investment Research

Nicox has announced a new governance structure that will separate the functions of CEO and chairman. Andreas Segerros, an experienced global pharma executive, will become the company’s CEO effective 1 June 2022. Mr Segerros has relevant industry experience in glaucoma, given that while he was the global head of ophthalmology at Pharmacia, he helped launch Xalatan (latanoprost), the first approved prostaglandin F2α drug in the indication and the first to reach over a billion dollars in sales. Mr Segerros also has venture capital experience, having been a partner at Sunstone Capital. We do not anticipate any material shifts in Nicox’s operations or key development priorities, which are to advance NCX-470 through its ongoing Phase III studies for treating glaucoma and to determine how to best advance NCX-4251 in dry eye disease.

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,758 € 1,754 € 0,004 € +0,23% 17.05./10:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013018124 A143G8 4,32 € 1,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,758 € +0,23%  16.05.22
Düsseldorf 1,77 € +1,14%  10:00
Berlin 1,782 € +1,14%  09:51
München 1,762 € 0,00%  08:03
Frankfurt 1,73 € -0,12%  09:32
Stuttgart 1,722 € -0,46%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,77 $ -4,22%  13.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 kommt nun der Restart seit wo. 25.05.20
11 MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%. 17.01.20
50 Nicox AG 24.04.06
15 Nicox und Pfizer 21.03.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...