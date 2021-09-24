Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - NCX-4251 setback sharpens focus on NCX-470




24.09.21 14:16
Edison Investment Research

Nicox reported that the Mississippi Phase IIb study assessing NCX-4251 against placebo in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. Although we reduce our NCX-4251 probability of success and push out its potential launch timelines, this does not substantially affect our valuation of the company, as we continue to view the primary driver (c 80% of our rNPV valuation) as the NCX-470 programme in glaucoma. Top-line data from Mont Blanc, the first of two Phase III NCX-470 studies in glaucoma and ocular hypertension, are expected in Q222. We believe that NCX-470, if approved, could become the most potent single-agent glaucoma drug on the market in terms of intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering efficacy.

