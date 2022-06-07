Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - Mont Blanc top-line data timelines pushed forward
07.06.22
Edison Investment Research
Nicox has completed screening for additional patients for its Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead candidate NCX-470 for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Given that the primary efficacy endpoint measurements conclude at three months following a patient’s first NCX-470 dosing, the company now expects to report top line efficacy data in November 2022, earlier than its previous guidance of Q123. The Mont Blanc data release is potentially a key catalyst for the company, given NCX-470’s opportunity as a best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy.
Aktuell
