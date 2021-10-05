Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Adjusting NCX-470 launch timing estimates




05.10.21 13:16
Edison Investment Research

Nicox reported H121 results that were largely in line with our expectations on a cash flow basis and provided an update on its ongoing Phase III programme for NCX-470 for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company now expects to report top-line data for the Mont Blanc trial in Q123, versus Q222 previously, primarily due to continuing recruitment impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To account for this guidance and allow additional latitude or flexibility with regards to the confirmatory Denali study and post-study submission and review steps, we have pushed back our NCX-470 US launch projection to H225 (from H224 previously), resulting in an rNPV of €283m (vs €318m previously).

